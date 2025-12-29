Subscribe
The Courage to be Kind
I think most of us try to become a better person.
15 hrs ago
Essaystential
Literature and Living Happily Ever After
We all know that feeling, you just finished that mind-blowing piece of literature, that struggling character finally reached a beautiful conclusion and…
Feb 8
Essaystential
Nausea: How Hyper Awareness Makes you Numb
I just finished Nausea, by Jean Paul Sartre and what am I glad that I read this work.
Feb 2
Essaystential
January 2026
Bitterness: The First Step in Choosing Life
In movies and literature, you often encounter the depressed, bitter character.
Jan 29
Essaystential
A Body full of Existential Dread
Sometimes we feel ourselves as existential beings floating around in the cosmos.
Jan 25
Essaystential
Rejecting Society
We all talk about society, but to me it feels like an invisible construct.
Jan 21
Essaystential
Convenient Love Shopping
You can only be loved by the people who understand you, in order to understand someone you need to know them.
Jan 20
Essaystential
Finding Purpose: Man’s Search For Meaning
Man’s Search for Meaning is truly life-changing.
Jan 2
Essaystential
December 2025
Love and The Brothers Karamazov
A few weeks ago I finished Dostoevsky’s great magnum opus, The Brothers Karamazov.
Dec 29, 2025
Essaystential
The tension between ideals and reality
Life is the tension between your ideals and reality.
Dec 1, 2025
Essaystential
November 2025
The Test of Mortality
-Floris van Doorn 11-23-25
Nov 23, 2025
Essaystential
