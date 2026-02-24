Essaystential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli Allred's avatar
Kelli Allred
1d

Nice work. It’s lovely to be on the other side of that selfhood—one of the few perks of growing older. I make changes in activities and habits, but I am happy

Reply
Share
1 reply by Essaystential
Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
1d

Short, concise and quite understandable. The difference between the shell, and the things the shell contains. We are to love our shell and use that love to improve the content of our shell 🙂‍↕️

Reply
Share
4 replies by Essaystential and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Essaystential · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture