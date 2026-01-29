In movies and literature, you often encounter the depressed, bitter character. If you could, you would scream through your screen to stop them from destructing themselves and their very humanity, just because the world isn’t as beautiful as in their dreams.

But something about those bitter characters and in real life people hits me, as I think that from a rational viewpoint their sometimes painfully right. Besides you have pessimists who are indifferent to the awful state of the world. The fact that these pessimistic views are so impactful on these characters (like Raskolnikov or Ivan Karamazov) holds a hidden beauty to me. How they complete destroy themselves out of frustration and disappointment in the world shows something counterintuitive, they care.

They were very close to a great life, to accepting the world as it was and despite the cruel parts able to embrace and love the world and their life. But because of a few too many setbacks, that keep itching in the back of their mind, they couldn’t get on the other end.

Maybe the only way to love the world in a way that is not blind, is to once have been one of those bitter people, even for a day. You should know the cruel and evil parts of the world, so that u can step over the bitterness and choose to love life, not because its beauty is given to you, but because you still deem it worthy, despite its flaws. That way you can live in the world, with eyes open, knowing where you signed up for and willing to sign up for it again everyday. Ofcourse, there are struggeling people and how beautiful that you were put into this world, able to help them.