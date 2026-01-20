You can only be loved by the people who understand you, in order to understand someone you need to know them. In order to know someone you need to spend time with them.

Every person who spends their free time with you is essentialy getting to know you, getting to understand you and when they let go of themeselves they eventually can take a shot at loving you

True love embraces you with open arms, flaws included

The person who is perfect for you isn’t perfect

But who needs perfect when someone is willing to suffer for you, willing to die for you, willing to live for you? Isn’t that perfect and if that isn’t perfect what is? Aren’t ancient buildings so beautiful due to the fact that they are still standing and proud despite of their cracks?

The only imperfection that counts is a lack in effort, as without it, without putting time, money, or even putting other friendships at stake, what do you really invest in your love?

Is it just a convenience? Love in my opinion Shouldn’t be convenient, it should help you with dealing with convenience and the difficulties of life, as in true love you don’t stand alone anymore.

Maybe when you’re undeveloped, when you are still full of flaws, maybe the person who is willing to take the gamble with you then, when they see potential in you that you don’t even see yourself yet, that is probably the person who is the best for you.

But still “potential” what if you don’t have potential, what if there is potential for you to be a societal success, but that just isn’t the thing that you want to spend your life achieving, shouldn’t the right person be indifferent to your potential?

Shouldn’t the perfect person just want what is best for you personally? Not success, but just happiness for you, the only thing that your partner concerns themselves with would be your potential to become happier and your only concern is how they can become more happy.

Striving to make eachother happy and funny enough the fact that someone is trying their best for you can sometimes give you more joy than any of the things they could do for you.