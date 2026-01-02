Man’s Search for Meaning is truly life-changing.

Viktor Frankl was a psychiatrist who was sent to Auschwitz. In the concentration camps, he did not only suffer alongside his fellow prisoners, but also observed them. As a psychiatrist, he noticed striking differences in how inmates responded to the same inhuman conditions. Some struggled to survive, others gradually gave up.

Frankl observed that those who lost the will to live often lacked a sense of purpose or meaning in their lives, although he is careful to note that many who did find meaning still did not survive. Meaning was never a guarantee of survival, but its absence often proved fatal.

Early in the book, Frankl quotes Nietzsche: “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” While Nietzsche philosophized about meaning, Frankl encountered it at the edge of human existence. He lived where theory met the abyss. From his experience, he concluded that meaning can be found in three ways: through work, through love, and through suffering. This insight later became the foundation of logotherapy, a form of psychotherapy aimed at helping individuals discover meaning in their lives.

The book reveals something profoundly human: even under the most extreme conditions imaginable, suffering can be endured if it is perceived as meaningful. Suffering is inevitable, but meaning is not. And yet, when we find meaning, in our work, in love for another person, or even in the way we face unavoidable suffering, we gain the strength to endure far more than we think possible.

This book does not offer comfort in the shallow sense. Instead, it offers dignity. It fundamentally changes how one understands suffering, responsibility, and what it means to be human. The book is truly beautiful.