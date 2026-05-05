We all have those moments: you sit on the couch, you watch a movie, the protagonist says something inspirational and suddenly you have a revelation: “I am finally going to love life!”.

Having this revelation you wake up then next day as a new person. You unlocked it, the secret. You walk to work, you look up to the grey sky, perhaps a bit depressing but not that bad right?

When walking over the crosswalk, someone apparently also on his way to work walks next to you. Out of nowhere this guy spits violently in your face. He runs off and you are left there.

In an ugly place, with ugly people and now also with an ugly face.

“I was wrong then”, you think. “Life is an absolute hell. The world is a bitter, nasty and ugly place.”

The next day you go on your bike to work, with your new revelation firmly in mind.

The weather is quite nice, the birds are chirping and when walking over the crosswalk a man walks behind you, “what is he going to do” you think anxiously. He walks up to you, “this is the moment he is going to hurt me!” you think panicking. “Hey, I noticed your phone fell out of your pocket, here I cleaned it for you!” says a nice looking man.

Completely confused you quickly thank him and keep walking to work. Now you stand there.

In a beautiful place, with a beautiful person and your beautiful phone

You were wrong. Judging life all that time was like grabbing onto sand.

Now knowing this, a real revelation, you simply don’t know.

Know knowing this makes the beauty more beautiful

you know it isn’t a given

even the ugly parts are easier to manage

you know it’s out of your control.