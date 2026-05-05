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AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
2d

It is all out of control. I have abolished the word control from my realm.

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3d

Maybe that’s the point: the moment we try to decide once and for all what life is, something shifts shape in our hands. Then only the moments remain. Some wound us, others give something back. Neither one, alone, is enough to explain everything.

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