A few weeks ago I finished Dostoevsky’s great magnum opus, The Brothers Karamazov. The novel contains many themes and insights, the most prominent of which is the dynamic between religion and reason.

What makes this book so great—or perhaps what makes Dostoevsky himself so great—is that the novel is steeped in duality. He does not try to push a single point onto the reader; rather, he explores multiple viewpoints and shows how seemingly contradictory perspectives can all be valid at the same time. He examines not only rational arguments for why God does or does not exist, but also the psychological consequences of holding those beliefs.

The main dynamic unfolds between the brothers Alyosha and Ivan. The younger brother, Alyosha, lived in a monastery and functions as a kind of Christ-like figure. Always striving to be kind, loving, and pure, Alyosha attempts to see the good in everyone, while still remaining aware of their darker sides. What makes his character so compelling is that the world does not treat him any differently because of his ideals. He is confronted with the same reality as everyone else, and his beliefs are not protected by abstraction or theory. He experiences doubt and struggle, and he attempts to reconcile his ideals with the demands of the real world. He views the world with love without naivety, confronts reality head on, and still chooses to see the beauty in others and to hold them dear.

Ivan, Alyosha’s older brother, is deeply rational; however, I do not perceive him as entirely cold. His central reason for not believing in God or, as he puts it, for not accepting God is that he cannot accept that any truth, lesson, or insight could ever justify the suffering of children. This is a profoundly humane and morally compelling argument. The problem lies not so much in Ivan’s reasoning itself, but in how he lives with its implications. He begins to treat others merely as means to his own ends. This emotional detachment, which follows from his worldview, eventually leads him into severe psychological turmoil, culminating in his hallucinated encounter with the devil.

Rather than presenting a rigid thesis, Dostoevsky’s central insight seems to be that although there are many rational arguments against belief in God or Christ, these arguments lose their force when confronted with Christ through love specifically, active love. This idea is most clearly expressed in The Grand Inquisitor, Ivan’s poetic parable. In this story, Christ returns to Spain during the Spanish Inquisition, where he is imprisoned by the Grand Inquisitor. The Inquisitor accuses Christ of asking too much of humanity: by granting humans freedom and demanding virtue, Christ has burdened them with a responsibility they cannot bear. Humanity, he argues, desires authority rather than freedom. Christ responds not with argument, but with a kiss. This gesture suggests that virtue and a bond with Christ do not arise from rigid obedience to rules, but emerge naturally when one approaches others, the world, and oneself with love and gratitude.

I myself am not a Christian. Yet the novel convinces me that actively approaching others, nature, and the world with love leads to greater happiness and a more fulfilling life. For this reason, The Brothers Karamazov strikes me as profoundly beautiful and truly life-changing.