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Carolyn B's avatar
Carolyn B
4h

Well observed and said! You are right that we have made dating a commodity (not to mention gamification) and that it really is more like a job interview than a process of getting to know someone naturally. Let's see a return of free range, organic, local dating!

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William Melgar's avatar
William Melgar
2d

Dude this was a really enjoying read essaysential!

I loved thst analogy you made with the girl, and your part about wonder reminded me of this one YouTube video about music artists not being as they used to now that we can know absolutely everything about them, unlike with Lauryn hill and Elliott smith or Fiona Apple even

Good stuff bro!

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