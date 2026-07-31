User's avatar

Essaystential

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn B's avatar
Carolyn B
20h

I think you're onto something fresh- that people are chasing beauty and not success as defined by money or abundance. Good observation.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Essaystential
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Essaystential · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture