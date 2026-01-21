We all talk about society, but to me it feels like an invisible construct.

Journals are supposed to reflect society’s views on the world. But most of the articles written in those journals are written by journalists hoping to make a name for themselves, as a result the articles that we read are a lot more dramatic, negative and anxious than they need to be. We read what we’re supposed to think, but what we read isn’t an honest reflection of the thoughts held by society.

You can’t grab society, it doesn’t exist, only large groups of individuals who react to what society thinks exist. Within that group you have people who are always agreeing with what they read or hear on the news, most of them are sheeps often repeating what they hear because they don’t know any better, to feel more secure about themselves or other underlying psychological reasons.

Eventually this leads to a bigger pressure for others to agree with what society is saying. And now society doesn’t reflect the more mild and nuanced ideas from most individuals, but instead the dramatic, anxious and often polarising views from the journalists.

My proposal would be to not look at what the journals and the newspapers have to say, but rather to look at what your friends thinks and to get a more broader perspective to perhaps ask the people work at your favorite café or workout inside your gym.

This way your view on society, will be constructed by interacting with society itself. And I do think that this will eventually lead to a more nuanced, milder and understanding view of society and humanity itself.