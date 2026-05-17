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Juliane ♢'s avatar
Juliane ♢
7d

I relate to your observation about the people in your city. I have noticed the same thing. I feel like people (who don’t know themselves deeply) tend to completely hide behind flashy façades or, on the other hand, make themselves deliberately inconspicuous. Some compensate by following a trendy aesthetic, while others don’t show anything at all (wearing very basic clothes, not because they like it but because they are afraid of being judged by others). Aren’t both forms a kind of social conformity or fear of truly being seen? And there are many other things like rejection sensitivity, etc. but I don’t want to go off on a tangent haha.

For me, I think that when you truly get to know yourself, you also find your own unique style and even career choices. And then it becomes less about what others think of you and more an externalization of what already exists within you. Following trends is okay, if they don’t distort who you are. Also, it can be a form of self-exploration, but you have to be aware it is just that and not your whole identity.

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Ultron's avatar
Ultron
7d

Greatly written article! There is undeniably a society where performing is a common method of seeking validation, so i always like to think, using the anecdote from your article: Don’t wear the jacket because you want an identity, wear the jacket because it IS your identity. (Your writing style and structuring of your essays are most definitely improving, keep rocking!^^)

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