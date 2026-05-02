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Lizzie Reedman's avatar
Lizzie Reedman
6d

Really interesting, ties so well into the concept of linguistic oppression, too. It can feel so suppressive to not have a word to describe a strong experience, I like the idea of that exercise where you override potential limits in your spoken language by giving it one. Love your writing style

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Heârtiiist 🎨's avatar
Heârtiiist 🎨
6d

"...all the way to how stars collapse." This ending is epic. So is the entire article. Got me to think if we come from the abstract then go back to the abstract? A constant loop from potential to matter???

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