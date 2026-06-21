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Steph S's avatar
Steph S
Jun 22

I agree. I believe it's true that the most unhappy people post the most about their lives. Always looking for attention or for a "like". I stay off social media. I don't care to prove anything or have anyone else know what is going on in my life. I don't feel the need to do this and I'm happy that I'm not a slave to social media.

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Jun 21

I’m struck by the idea that familiarity makes us stop seeing things and people. Sometimes what we need isn’t a different life, but a less accustomed way of looking.

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