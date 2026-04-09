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Emma Zamia's avatar
Emma Zamia
10h

Loved this. The idea that an overfed “wisdom feed” turns into mood-based self-justification is painfully accurate. I especially like your distinction: the what and how are contextual, but the why is the anchor, philosophy as a tool for judgment, not a vending machine for slogans.

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