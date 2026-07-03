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Moon Sea
1d

You should try reading Aristotle’s Nichomachean Ethics. He kind of touches on this with his idea of virtue being the mean between two extremes of vice

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Ndibe Favour
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"Living a life where our values aren’t fixed, but instead one where we learn to deal with the variability of them."

Took some seconds to ponder on this. It's truly what we need.🤔✍️

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