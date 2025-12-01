Life is the tension between your ideals and reality.

You can’t live in reality without ideals, it would be too raw for you to process. However the opposite is true as well: living in your ideals without reality would be unlivable. We would want our ideals to be reality, but reality doesn’t obey our ideals. So you need to compromise. Form your ideals so that they are translatable to reality. A lens to make life more bearable, but at the same time without betraying yourself and what you stand for.

We humans always keep dancing and toying in the relationship between the abstract and the concrete. The building in front of us and how we interpret that building. The light at the tunnel is the moment when you have a view of the world that gets confirmed by the concrete reality. A view that you can live with and can die with and doesn’t betray you the second you walk outside.

Accepting to love, knowing you will sometimes feel hate. See the world as beautiful, knowing that there are ugly parts and sometimes even seeing the beauty in those ugly parts. Helping somebody for the sake of helping knowing they won’t even appreciate it, with the only knowledge that they maybe in a few years will.

Those are the compromises we as humans have to make to live with ideals and reality in the same house.🏠