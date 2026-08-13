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Essaystential

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
4h

I did ya one better and cross posted it to my 90000 subs. good work. don't stop writing bro.

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Tony Sage
4h

Very insightful. People often get so caught up in one of their identities that they forget they're multidimensional. It's a sure recipe for losing one's individuality

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